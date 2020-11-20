Cartica Management, LLC Buys Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, ISHARES TRUST, Bilibili Inc, Sells Sea, StoneCo

Washington, DC, based Investment company Cartica Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, ISHARES TRUST, Bilibili Inc, Arco Platform, sells Sea, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cartica Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sea Ltd (SE) - 565,571 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.49% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 723,217 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 1,100,597 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,013,492 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.46% ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 662,400 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.51%

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 887,861 shares as of .

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 278.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 662,400 shares as of .

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 1,013,492 shares as of .

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,100,597 shares as of .