Cartica Management, LLC Buys Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, ISHARES TRUST, Bilibili Inc, Sells Sea, StoneCo

November 20, 2020 | About: EEM +0.55% BILI +2.63% ARCE +1.38% KC +2.03%

Washington, DC, based Investment company Cartica Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, ISHARES TRUST, Bilibili Inc, Arco Platform, sells Sea, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cartica Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cartica Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cartica+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cartica Management, LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 565,571 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.49%
  2. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 723,217 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  3. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 1,100,597 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%
  4. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,013,492 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.46%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 662,400 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.51%
New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 887,861 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 278.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 662,400 shares as of .

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 1,013,492 shares as of .

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,100,597 shares as of .



