Clearline Capital LP Buys The Brink's Co, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Mednax Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Clearline Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys The Brink's Co, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Mednax Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells PG&E Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Teradata Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Clearline Capital LP owns 81 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 2,117,858 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65% Mednax Inc (MD) - 1,362,391 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.84% MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 114,484 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.81% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 1,193,783 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.49% Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE) - 1,936,959 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.91%

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.03 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 266,946 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 359,770 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 203,241 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 182,474 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 67,860 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 251,481 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 264.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 368,729 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Mednax Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,362,391 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.79 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $135.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 114,484 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,936,959 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 2158.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 299,094 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,117,858 shares as of .

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $149.58 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $168.78.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $24.84, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.