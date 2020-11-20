Armistice Capital, Llc Buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Alkermes PLC, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Dropbox Inc, Dollar General Corp, AptarGroup Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Armistice Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Williams-Sonoma Inc, Alkermes PLC, Coca-Cola Co, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells Dropbox Inc, Dollar General Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Biogen Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armistice Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Armistice Capital, Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 16,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Cerecor Inc (CERC) - 30,014,285 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 3,200,000 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.93% Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) - 1,678,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.17%

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $107.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,124,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 648,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 7,572,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1114.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 51,291 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $65.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 110.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 916,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,200,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc by 46.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $45.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,678,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 190.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $122.26, with an estimated average price of $116.99.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45.