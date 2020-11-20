Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Jamf Holding, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Unity Software Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Twilio Inc, ServiceNow Inc, 58.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, DCT, JAMF, JAMF, U, BEKE, GDRX, XPEV, NCNO, OSH, FROG, PTON, LMND, DGNR.U,

SNOW, DCT, JAMF, JAMF, U, BEKE, GDRX, XPEV, NCNO, OSH, FROG, PTON, LMND, DGNR.U, Added Positions: DT, CARG, ZI,

DT, CARG, ZI, Reduced Positions: TWLO, NOW, UBER, DDOG, FB, BABA, GSKY, STG,

TWLO, NOW, UBER, DDOG, FB, BABA, GSKY, STG, Sold Out: LVGO, WUBA, ARCE,

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,883,970 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 17,946,310 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,469,887 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 7,263,555 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% Square Inc (SQ) - 1,777,689 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.9%. The holding were 3,883,970 shares as of .

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 4,440,120 shares as of .

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,807,378 shares as of .

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of .

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03.