Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Check Point Software Technologies, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mimecast

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Ion Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Check Point Software Technologies, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, American Well Corp, Jamf Holding, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mimecast, Fiverr International, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHKP, SAIL, AMWL, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, DCT, FROG, TBIO, LSF, MWK,
- Added Positions: CYBR, XHB, ENPH, TSEM, PING, MRVL,
- Reduced Positions: MIME, FVRR, DK, GDX, RDWR, PYPL, SLGL, EB,
- Sold Out: SEDG, TEVA, MSFT, GDDY, WMG, CRWD,
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,691,870 shares, 30.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 2,551,921 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 684,736 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31%
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,378,231 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 2,253,744 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $118.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.43%. The holding were 1,691,870 shares as of .New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 1,378,231 shares as of .New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 684,736 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XHB)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 302,946 shares as of .Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.
