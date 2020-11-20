Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Check Point Software Technologies, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mimecast

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Ion Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Check Point Software Technologies, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, American Well Corp, Jamf Holding, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mimecast, Fiverr International, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,691,870 shares, 30.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 2,551,921 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 684,736 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,378,231 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 2,253,744 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $118.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.43%. The holding were 1,691,870 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 1,378,231 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $41.28, with an estimated average price of $37.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 684,736 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 302,946 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.