Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Five Below Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: AMD -1.05% GMRE -1.21% KIDS +0.18% QCOM -1.02% GDX +1.07% GOLD +0.41% IAC -0.91% MTCH -1.32% ASPU -0.83% GBTC +0% NVD +0%

Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Scholtz & Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Aspen Group Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Five Below Inc, Workday Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scholtz & Company, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Scholtz & Company, Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,648 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,222 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,979 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  4. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 99,540 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,167 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 31,565 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Aspen Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 245,050 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,413 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $523.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 893 shares as of .

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of .

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 693.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 41,450 shares as of .

Added: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 270,900 shares as of .

Added: OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $55.58, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,838 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,891 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of .

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 61.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of .

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $8.09.



