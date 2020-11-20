Tikvah Management LLC Buys Mesoblast, Sells Amazon.com Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, National Instruments Corp

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Tikvah Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mesoblast, sells Amazon.com Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, National Instruments Corp, Qiagen NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikvah Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tikvah Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Tikvah Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tikvah+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 126,282 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,280 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.65% QAD Inc (QADA) - 980,010 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,244,981 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) - 384,190 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Tikvah Management LLC initiated holding in Mesoblast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 143,612 shares as of .

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $6.09.

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.