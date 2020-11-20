  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tikvah Management LLC Buys Mesoblast, Sells Amazon.com Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, National Instruments Corp

November 20, 2020 | About: MESO +16.88% GCAP +0% NATI +1.75% QGEN -0.13%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Tikvah Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mesoblast, sells Amazon.com Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, National Instruments Corp, Qiagen NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikvah Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tikvah Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tikvah Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tikvah+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tikvah Management LLC
  1. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 126,282 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.5%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,280 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.65%
  3. QAD Inc (QADA) - 980,010 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,244,981 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) - 384,190 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
New Purchase: Mesoblast Ltd (MESO)

Tikvah Management LLC initiated holding in Mesoblast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 143,612 shares as of .

Sold Out: GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $6.09.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tikvah Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Tikvah Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tikvah Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tikvah Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tikvah Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)