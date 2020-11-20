BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Danaher Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells 58.com Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, Nikola Corp

St Helier, Y9, based Investment company BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Danaher Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, PG&E Corp, CM Life Sciences Inc, sells 58.com Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, Nikola Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 209 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluecrest+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 1,068,219 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 782,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,203,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 1,940,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.96%. The holding were 1,068,219 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $124.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 407,960 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 3965.68%. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1552.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 35,534 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 823.31%. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 255,904 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 382.08%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,061 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc by 2328.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 84.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 925,386 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 124.10%. The purchase prices were between $97.16 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $104.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 50,662 shares as of .

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.26, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.