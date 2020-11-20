  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
VR Adviser, LLC Buys Athira Pharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, IMV Inc, Sells Vaxart Inc, Myovant Sciences, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: ATHA -0.38% CRDF +9.36% IMV +4.22% CLDX -0.4% COGT +3.85% TSHA -1.53% VXRT +8.29% MYOV +4% MRNS +6% NARI +0.06% A +2.03%

Investment company VR Adviser, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athira Pharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, IMV Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, sells Vaxart Inc, Myovant Sciences, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2020Q3, VR Adviser, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Adviser, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+adviser%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Adviser, LLC
  1. Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 7,204,577 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  2. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 4,016,873 shares, 18.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Altimmune Inc (ALT) - 4,500,000 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) - 1,521,623 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) - 3,877,895 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 1,521,623 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,271,985 shares as of .

New Purchase: IMV Inc (IMV)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in IMV Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.46. The stock is now traded at around $3.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,088,818 shares as of .

New Purchase: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 107,982 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vaxart Inc (VXRT)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $8.82.

Sold Out: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Sold Out: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $82.76, with an estimated average price of $64.16.

Sold Out: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27.

Sold Out: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $8.75.



