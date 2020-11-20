VR Adviser, LLC Buys Athira Pharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, IMV Inc, Sells Vaxart Inc, Myovant Sciences, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company VR Adviser, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athira Pharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, IMV Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, sells Vaxart Inc, Myovant Sciences, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2020Q3, VR Adviser, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 7,204,577 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 4,016,873 shares, 18.61% of the total portfolio. Altimmune Inc (ALT) - 4,500,000 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) - 1,521,623 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) - 3,877,895 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 1,521,623 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,271,985 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in IMV Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.46. The stock is now traded at around $3.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,088,818 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 107,982 shares as of .

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $8.82.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $82.76, with an estimated average price of $64.16.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $8.75.