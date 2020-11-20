Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Square Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Bilibili Inc

Investment company Ogborne Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Square Inc, Farfetch, sells Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 351,330 shares as of .

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 158,750 shares as of .

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $195.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 435,700 shares as of .

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.