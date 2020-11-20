  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc Buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Square Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Bilibili Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: FB -1.19% SQ +2.25% FTCH +3.09% PINS +1.36% AMZN -0.57% BILI +2.63%

Investment company Ogborne Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Square Inc, Farfetch, sells Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ogborne Capital Management, Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogborne+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 280,000 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 113,750 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 222,500 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 158,750 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.30%
  5. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 220,000 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.92%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 351,330 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 158,750 shares as of .

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $195.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 435,700 shares as of .

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Ogborne Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)