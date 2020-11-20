VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Veeco Instruments Inc, Cloudera Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, Sells Immersion Corp, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Harmonic Inc

Investment company VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Veeco Instruments Inc, Cloudera Inc, Micro Focus International PLC, Gilat Satellite Networks, Biglari Holdings Inc, sells Immersion Corp, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Harmonic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 7,691,096 shares, 46.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Immersion Corp (IMMR) - 2,933,086 shares, 19.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.7% Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) - 528,503 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 492,449 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. New Position EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 1,646,871 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.97%

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 528,503 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 492,449 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $6.37, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 375,347 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marcus Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,248 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 85,445 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.61. The stock is now traded at around $0.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micro Focus International PLC by 389.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $4.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,217,792 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc by 149.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $104.96, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 35,827 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.11 and $3.05, with an estimated average price of $2.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 426,944 shares as of .

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $4.66 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.65.