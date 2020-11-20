Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Short Maturity Bond, INVESCO EXCH TRDII

Investment company Bramshill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III,, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Short Maturity Bond, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NUV, AVGO, NXJ, BX, PCH, SCCO, AIG, AM, CG, AGR, PCAR, DKL, TBT, BTT, MUI, RNG, MTT,

NUV, AVGO, NXJ, BX, PCH, SCCO, AIG, AM, CG, AGR, PCAR, DKL, TBT, BTT, MUI, RNG, MTT, Added Positions: NEA, NAD, EIM, MYI, JPC, VMO, JPS, VGM, LDP, VKQ, PDT, FPF, JHB, MVF, BFK, MVT, X, EHT, MC, D, ABBV, SBRA, CAPL, SUN, TCPC, APO, CODI, USAC, BPY, AY, HMLP, CWEN, GNL, HESM, VKI, ARCC, DHT, FRO, CEQP, IRM, LAZ, SPTN, WMB, COR, IIM, IEP, HTGC, GLP, BGS, EURN, STWD, ARI,

NEA, NAD, EIM, MYI, JPC, VMO, JPS, VGM, LDP, VKQ, PDT, FPF, JHB, MVF, BFK, MVT, X, EHT, MC, D, ABBV, SBRA, CAPL, SUN, TCPC, APO, CODI, USAC, BPY, AY, HMLP, CWEN, GNL, HESM, VKI, ARCC, DHT, FRO, CEQP, IRM, LAZ, SPTN, WMB, COR, IIM, IEP, HTGC, GLP, BGS, EURN, STWD, ARI, Reduced Positions: PFF, NEAR, JQC, HYT, VVR, HIO, MSFT, HYI, BTZ, DSU, BLW, HIX, FSD, EVV, NEP, EAD, MINT, AAPL, AMSF, MEN, BIT, EVA, AGNC, NLY, BEP, LULU, PPL, NEWT, IQI, WMT, HASI, PYPL, BEPC, HD, NEV, BP, TOT, XOM,

PFF, NEAR, JQC, HYT, VVR, HIO, MSFT, HYI, BTZ, DSU, BLW, HIX, FSD, EVV, NEP, EAD, MINT, AAPL, AMSF, MEN, BIT, EVA, AGNC, NLY, BEP, LULU, PPL, NEWT, IQI, WMT, HASI, PYPL, BEPC, HD, NEV, BP, TOT, XOM, Sold Out: PCEF, XLU, XLE, SPY, HYG, DLR, CVA, CVI, SHYG, ET, SLB, XLV, IGSB, SFL, EPD, CCI, BA, CIM, VLO, XLF, CVS, ZI, JPST, BBN,

For the details of Bramshill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bramshill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 4,505,036 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.43% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 4,433,558 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.46% Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) - 8,231,866 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.69% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 4,197,834 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48% Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO) - 9,002,579 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 307,570 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,368 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,804 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $44.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,270 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,971 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 55.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 4,505,036 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 4,433,558 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,070,025 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC. by 230.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,845,824 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,972,411 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 3,288,703 shares as of .

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.