Alta Park Capital, LP Buys Qualcomm Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Square Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: VG +0.7% ROKU +2.92% QCOM -1.02% ATVI +1.16% PTON +5.36% U +5.58% NXPI -0.52% SUMO +9.66% MA -3.26% DDOG +0.19%

Investment company Alta Park Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Unity Software Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Square Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Park Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, Alta Park Capital, LP owns 31 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Park Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+park+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Park Capital, LP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 208,470 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 200,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 240,569 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.38%
  4. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 769,990 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 270,600 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 270,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 307,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 116,736 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $150.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 83,358 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 355,500 shares as of .

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 77.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,970,568 shares as of .

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of .

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.



