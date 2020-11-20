Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co

Singapore, U0, based Investment company Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Walmart Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Visa Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, TDOC, ISRG, COST, YALA,

WMT, TDOC, ISRG, COST, YALA, Added Positions: ZM, AMZN, FB, TSM, SHOP, UBER, W, AAPL, MELI,

ZM, AMZN, FB, TSM, SHOP, UBER, W, AAPL, MELI, Reduced Positions: V, BLK, LMT, BX, HTGC, MA, UPS,

V, BLK, LMT, BX, HTGC, MA, UPS, Sold Out: GOOGL, JPM, DIS, TROW, ASML, TSLA, AVB, NOC, GILD, CHWY, MRNA, PYPL, PFE, GSK, FTCH, SE, ABBV, JNJ, RTX, GD, ESS, MAA, LHX, UDR, EQR, CPT, MRK, CRBP, ATRA, IMGN, CLVS, CARA, APRE, SNDX, CVM, PRVB, KALA, ANAB, VSTM, ISEE, OVID, OYST, OBSV, PSTI, BCLI, ARDX, NBRV, DFFN, IFRX, AVEO, NERV, PHAS, AIM, MIST, ALDX, ONTX,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 712,500 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,000 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 27,484,473 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 220,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 256,400 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $200.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $730.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $9.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $439.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 188.46%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.