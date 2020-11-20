Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Investment company Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Amazon.com Inc, FedEx Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Micron Technology Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Invitae Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HZNP, AMZN, FDX, TSM, MLHR, MSFT, CRM, DDOG, LAD, ARWR, AAPL, ORCL, JD, OMI, PENN, UPS, LEN, RH, QCOM, NIO, DNLI, BGNE, BNTX, AKRO, SGEN, ROKU, BIGC, NKE, DHI, JKS, STMP, NVAX, ALT,

HZNP, AMZN, FDX, TSM, MLHR, MSFT, CRM, DDOG, LAD, ARWR, AAPL, ORCL, JD, OMI, PENN, UPS, LEN, RH, QCOM, NIO, DNLI, BGNE, BNTX, AKRO, SGEN, ROKU, BIGC, NKE, DHI, JKS, STMP, NVAX, ALT, Added Positions: BABA, TGT, BYND,

BABA, TGT, BYND, Reduced Positions: GDX, AMD, CHGG,

GDX, AMD, CHGG, Sold Out: TSLA, NFLX, MU, BJ, NVTA, LLY, BA, LAKE, BILL, XLNX, RAD, TNDM, PGNY, JPM, FB, SPLK, PFSI, AVYA, BIG, ACMR, CRWD, EBAY, GPS, ZI, GO,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 64,253 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.63% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 74,700 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 11,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. NIO Inc (NIO) - 544,200 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 145,745 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 145,745 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 19,070 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 57,095 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 151,741 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 19,398 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 160.63%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $271.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 64,253 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 93.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 37,219 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $136.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 44,397 shares as of .

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.