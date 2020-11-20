Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Worthington Industries Inc, CF Bankshares Inc

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Caterpillar Inc, sells Worthington Industries Inc, CF Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFV, BAC, DE, CAT, SHOP, VPU, VSS,
- Added Positions: PG, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHM, AAPL, ABT, JNJ, DIS, AGG, VTIP, HBAN, VIOO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SCHB, IJH, VBK, IJR, BRK.B, VOO, SPY, T, MRK, TXN, VUG, VEU, TSLA, MSFT, MCD, INTC, ICF, FB, VEA, LMT, JPM,
- Sold Out: WOR, CFBK,
For the details of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 127,094 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 463,800 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 118,295 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 92,258 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 469,247 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 130,032 shares as of .New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,987 shares as of .New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of .New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $988.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 206 shares as of .New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,417 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of .Sold Out: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5.Sold Out: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $10.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:
