Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Zuora Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Sells Zynga Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Glu Mobile Inc

Investment company Greenhouse Funds LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Zuora Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Donaldson Co Inc, sells Zynga Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Green Dot Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Funds LLLP. As of 2020Q3, Greenhouse Funds LLLP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, ZUO, SF, KRE, DCI, FVAC, BFAM, HQY, ILMN, GPRO,

PSTH, ZUO, SF, KRE, DCI, FVAC, BFAM, HQY, ILMN, GPRO, Added Positions: DBX, CLAR, MX, VSTO, CHEF, KWR, HAIN, SYNA,

DBX, CLAR, MX, VSTO, CHEF, KWR, HAIN, SYNA, Reduced Positions: GDOT, ADT, INFN, IRM, EA, CHGG, IT, SITE, EVOP, ENV, GCP, IR,

GDOT, ADT, INFN, IRM, EA, CHGG, IT, SITE, EVOP, ENV, GCP, IR, Sold Out: ZNGA, SPWH, GLUU, VMC, NDSN, BLKB, NCLH,

For the details of Greenhouse Funds LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhouse+funds+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 2,631,833 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 514,865 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.14% Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 1,787,320 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 1,500,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 1,765,287 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.06%

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 2,873,374 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 503,627 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 693,979 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 492,947 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 1,394,178 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,765,287 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Clarus Corp by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.42 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,631,833 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,499,671 shares as of .

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $8.41.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $181.18 and $206.97, with an estimated average price of $192.43.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Blackbaud Inc. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $59.9.