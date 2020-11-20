Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Switch Inc

Investment company Sylebra Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Chindata Group Holdings, sells Coupa Software Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Switch Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMD, NOVA, LULU, CD, ZM, LSCC, GDRX,

AMD, NOVA, LULU, CD, ZM, LSCC, GDRX, Added Positions: ENPH, EGHT, CHGG, VNET, OSPN, EVBG, FUTU, COE,

ENPH, EGHT, CHGG, VNET, OSPN, EVBG, FUTU, COE, Reduced Positions: COUP, SWCH, ESTC, YY, UNIT, DOMO, PAGS, RPAY, DESP, ZEN,

COUP, SWCH, ESTC, YY, UNIT, DOMO, PAGS, RPAY, DESP, ZEN, Sold Out: SEDG, TENB, PDD, EAT, FIVN, MSGN, HUYA, GHG, LPRO, API, FENG,

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 4,913,384 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 10,711,627 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 4,188,531 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.53% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 8,619,044 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 3,309,954 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,394,340 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 3,065,405 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $345.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 155,983 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.23 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,565,752 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $439.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 48,401 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 118,768 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 4,188,531 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,378,375 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.84 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,674,649 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 406,787 shares as of .

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in MSG Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $10.07.