Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. Buys Digimarc Corp, Alteryx Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Trupanion Inc, Microsoft Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. buys Digimarc Corp, Alteryx Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $135 million.



New Purchases: AYX, RPRX, TER, XOM,

AYX, RPRX, TER, XOM, Added Positions: DMRC, AVLR, VNRX, NTRA, RNR, BRK.B, DAR, MA, GOOG, KEYS, UI, STXS,

DMRC, AVLR, VNRX, NTRA, RNR, BRK.B, DAR, MA, GOOG, KEYS, UI, STXS, Reduced Positions: TRUP, COUP, SGEN, TPL, ESGR, MSFT,

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 173,486 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.73% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 146,933 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 60,570 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 482,592 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.47% PTC Inc (PTC) - 120,264 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 25,858 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 52,237 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $106.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 440 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 482,592 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 179.25%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of .

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 431.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of .