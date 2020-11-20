Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Endurant Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, AbbVie Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Encompass Health Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, ICU Medical Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Centene Corp, HMS Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurant Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Endurant Capital Management LP owns 59 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 91,300 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 390,156 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 980.50% Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - 1,754,465 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 276,105 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.55% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 198,921 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.69%

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $51.72, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 281,608 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Conmed Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $81.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 81,205 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $55.58, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 126,764 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 163,415 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 125,675 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $124.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 29,041 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 980.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 390,156 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 217.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 198,921 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 630.11%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 518,377 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 95.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 276,105 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 67,461 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,754,465 shares as of .

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $177.7 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $188.23.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $23.46 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14.