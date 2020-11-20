Quaker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, EchoStar Corp, Liberty Latin America, Sells Alphabet Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Limelight Networks Inc

Canonsburg, PA, based Investment company Quaker Capital Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, EchoStar Corp, Liberty Latin America, sells Alphabet Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Trinseo SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaker Capital Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quaker Capital Investments, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Quaker Capital Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaker+capital+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 2,704,840 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 1,017,637 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42% EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 831,083 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.06% EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,538,164 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,869,192 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 7,621 shares as of .

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 831,083 shares as of .

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 935,980 shares as of .

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $5.86, with an estimated average price of $4.71.

Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.