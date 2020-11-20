AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, AbbVie Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp

Albany, NY, based Investment company AllSquare Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, AbbVie Inc, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp, Parsley Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRP, BTAI, SPDN, MCHP, INSW, KDP, VTIP, WMB, CHGG, ZM, LRN, SGT, BNGO, ORTX, NKLA,

VRP, BTAI, SPDN, MCHP, INSW, KDP, VTIP, WMB, CHGG, ZM, LRN, SGT, BNGO, ORTX, NKLA, Added Positions: VCSH, PCI, ABBV, VLUE, AVXL, T, RTX, GOLD, SPG, BND, MDT, NVS, JPST, FBHS, SOXX, FIVG, CLOU, SPY, XLF, ABT, SBUX, REGN, NKE, KMB, EPD, CDNS, EDIT, IDEX, IGIB, IEMG, OLP, XBI, BMY, XT,

VCSH, PCI, ABBV, VLUE, AVXL, T, RTX, GOLD, SPG, BND, MDT, NVS, JPST, FBHS, SOXX, FIVG, CLOU, SPY, XLF, ABT, SBUX, REGN, NKE, KMB, EPD, CDNS, EDIT, IDEX, IGIB, IEMG, OLP, XBI, BMY, XT, Reduced Positions: VTI, AMD, VEA, VWO, RSP, QQQ, DIA, VCIT, SCHE, VB, AMZN, XOM, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, ACWX, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, WM, VSS, INTC, HUN, VT, DJP, NYF, PEP, TSM, MU, HYG, MGK, SUSA, DLS, SPXS, IVV, MUB, PFF, SCZ, PKW, VXUS, BBY, CRM, BA, VIAC, COF, HASI, KNOP, SAVE, RDS.B, CTXS, COP, KEY, TRST, HD, VHT, VTV, APD, NSC, PXD, PTON, WMT, DIS, TSLA, CGC, DVY, SEDG, NTLA, DOW, LVGO,

VTI, AMD, VEA, VWO, RSP, QQQ, DIA, VCIT, SCHE, VB, AMZN, XOM, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, ACWX, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, WM, VSS, INTC, HUN, VT, DJP, NYF, PEP, TSM, MU, HYG, MGK, SUSA, DLS, SPXS, IVV, MUB, PFF, SCZ, PKW, VXUS, BBY, CRM, BA, VIAC, COF, HASI, KNOP, SAVE, RDS.B, CTXS, COP, KEY, TRST, HD, VHT, VTV, APD, NSC, PXD, PTON, WMT, DIS, TSLA, CGC, DVY, SEDG, NTLA, DOW, LVGO, Sold Out: PE, VXX, HPQ, RWM, DXCM, TZA, EWY, NET, WBA, GEO, QCOM, OKE, ATRA, HWM, MFGP, SURF, ARNC,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 294,380 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 114,910 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 185,898 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 263,728 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 138,868 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $49.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $21.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 419 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 197.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 257.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 252.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Anavex Life Sciences Corp by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,054 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 750.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,201 shares as of .

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $32.43 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.16.