AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, AbbVie Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp

November 20, 2020 | About: PCI +0.4% ABBV +1.17% VLUE -0.48% AVXL +2.17% GOLD +0.41% RTX -1.9% VRP +0.2% BTAI +2.31% SPDN +0.57% MCHP +2.72% INS +0.68%

Albany, NY, based Investment company AllSquare Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, AbbVie Inc, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp, Parsley Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 294,380 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 114,910 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 185,898 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 263,728 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 138,868 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (VRP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $49.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of .

New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (SPDN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $21.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 419 shares as of .

New Purchase: International Seaways Inc (INSW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 197.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 257.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 252.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Added: Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Anavex Life Sciences Corp by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,054 shares as of .

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 750.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,201 shares as of .

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (RWM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $32.43 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.16.



