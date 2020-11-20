Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, Magnite Inc, Agilysys Inc, Sells StoneX Group Inc, Trupanion Inc, Magnite Inc

Investment company Nine Ten Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys StoneX Group Inc, Magnite Inc, Agilysys Inc, ShotSpotter Inc, iRadimed Corp, sells StoneX Group Inc, Trupanion Inc, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNEX, MGNI,

SNEX, MGNI, Added Positions: AGYS, SSTI, IRMD, HSKA, PAR,

AGYS, SSTI, IRMD, HSKA, PAR, Reduced Positions: TRUP, WINA,

TRUP, WINA, Sold Out: I4F, 15R,

For the details of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+ten+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 2,041,973 shares, 33.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.22% Heska Corp (HSKA) - 784,217 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,442,024 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,069,165 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 4,964,934 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $60.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.37%. The holding were 1,069,165 shares as of .

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 4,964,934 shares as of .

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 64.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,348,312 shares as of .

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ShotSpotter Inc by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $27.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 576,129 shares as of .

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iRadimed Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 549,164 shares as of .

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in StoneX Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $49.92, with an estimated average price of $46.67.

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68.