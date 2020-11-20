Aureus Asset Management, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Fortive Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Twilio Inc, Phillips 66, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aureus Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Fortive Corp, FedEx Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sysco Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Phillips 66, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aureus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aureus Asset Management, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTV, FDX, SRCL, WLTW, SYY, AXP, CHRW, DEO, WU, HI, BRO, UPS, LPLA, POST, APAM, EFX, COO, TT, LSTR, CRL,

FTV, FDX, SRCL, WLTW, SYY, AXP, CHRW, DEO, WU, HI, BRO, UPS, LPLA, POST, APAM, EFX, COO, TT, LSTR, CRL, Added Positions: UNH, LDOS, BX, V, CHTR, AMT, FRC, AWK, BSX, TMO, WCN, GOOGL, FB, HQY, BAH, ZTS, CME, SHW, RMAX, HD, BABA, PAYX, MMC, ABT, IAU, MDLZ, BDX, KO, GOOG, GLPI, CMCSA, SAIC, MA, INFO, PEP, AVGO, SPY, STE, VZ, BR, COST, IWB, VEA, MMM, MDT, ROP, WMB,

UNH, LDOS, BX, V, CHTR, AMT, FRC, AWK, BSX, TMO, WCN, GOOGL, FB, HQY, BAH, ZTS, CME, SHW, RMAX, HD, BABA, PAYX, MMC, ABT, IAU, MDLZ, BDX, KO, GOOG, GLPI, CMCSA, SAIC, MA, INFO, PEP, AVGO, SPY, STE, VZ, BR, COST, IWB, VEA, MMM, MDT, ROP, WMB, Reduced Positions: TWLO, AAPL, PYPL, IVV, PSX, SCHW, CSCO, CHD, NFLX, MRK, SBUX, STZ, DOCU, ADP, MKL, RTX, XOM, UNP, PG, SYK, TSM, LOW, DIS, HON, FISV, ECL, DHR, BRK.B, ACN, GKOS, IWM, TXN, NVS, MCD, INTC, IDXX, NEE, EL, DOV, BMY, AMGN, AMP,

TWLO, AAPL, PYPL, IVV, PSX, SCHW, CSCO, CHD, NFLX, MRK, SBUX, STZ, DOCU, ADP, MKL, RTX, XOM, UNP, PG, SYK, TSM, LOW, DIS, HON, FISV, ECL, DHR, BRK.B, ACN, GKOS, IWM, TXN, NVS, MCD, INTC, IDXX, NEE, EL, DOV, BMY, AMGN, AMP, Sold Out: XLF, CPRT, INTU, TJX, SHOP, AIA, FLIR, GILD, KEX, THO, LULU, ABBV, EOLS,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,076 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 407,975 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.33% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 223,810 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21% Visa Inc (V) - 215,873 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,670 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $71.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 304,905 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $199.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Stericycle Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,158 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1006.30%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 78,149 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 67.66%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $90.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,770 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,875 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of .

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.56 and $74, with an estimated average price of $70.96.