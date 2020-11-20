Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc

Investment company Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells TransDigm Group Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LAD, PYPL, CRM, ADBE, NVDA, BWMX, ACI, BIGC, ALRM, WORK, PRTY,

LAD, PYPL, CRM, ADBE, NVDA, BWMX, ACI, BIGC, ALRM, WORK, PRTY, Added Positions: FISV, PPD, GPN, SPGI, IMXI, UNH, IQV, AER,

FISV, PPD, GPN, SPGI, IMXI, UNH, IQV, AER, Reduced Positions: TDG, FB, VCTR, MA, APO, HCA, MSFT, GOOG, ACRE, TMO, RTX, V, FLT, AMZN, USFD, AL, EEFT, HEI, SYY, BMY, LOW, DHR, ABBV, SGC, EQH, PFGC, XPO, BILL, MSGE, KREF, MSGS, CBOE, WSTG,

TDG, FB, VCTR, MA, APO, HCA, MSFT, GOOG, ACRE, TMO, RTX, V, FLT, AMZN, USFD, AL, EEFT, HEI, SYY, BMY, LOW, DHR, ABBV, SGC, EQH, PFGC, XPO, BILL, MSGE, KREF, MSGS, CBOE, WSTG, Sold Out: GPMT,

International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 2,680,937 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 333,307 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.88% Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 1,782,183 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Facebook Inc (FB) - 89,770 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 66,110 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11. The stock is now traded at around $281.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 70,903 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 68,837 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 44,170 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 22,170 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $523.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 18,753 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $8 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 221,996 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 106.88%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 333,307 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 459,498 shares as of .

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.74.