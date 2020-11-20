Think Investments LP Buys American Express Co, Roku Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Sells Legend Biotech Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ANGI Homeservices Inc

Investment company Think Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Roku Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Humanigen Inc, Futu Holdings, sells Legend Biotech Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ANGI Homeservices Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Think Investments LP. As of 2020Q3, Think Investments LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP, ROKU, LEAP.U, HGEN, FUTU, DGNR.U, SNOW, ABUS,

AXP, ROKU, LEAP.U, HGEN, FUTU, DGNR.U, SNOW, ABUS, Added Positions: MELI, PODD, IBN,

MELI, PODD, IBN, Reduced Positions: GSX, PDD, SE,

GSX, PDD, SE, Sold Out: LEGN, CRWD, ANGI, TLRY, ACB, GDX, ZUO,

Sea Ltd (SE) - 492,700 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,800 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 202,300 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 310,600 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 3,449,307 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%

Think Investments LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 276,700 shares as of .

Think Investments LP initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 146,400 shares as of .

Think Investments LP initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,722,839 shares as of .

Think Investments LP initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,337,808 shares as of .

Think Investments LP initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 442,200 shares as of .

Think Investments LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 899,118 shares as of .

Think Investments LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of .

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $6.67.

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Think Investments LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.