Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Buys Shift4 Payments Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, eHealth Inc

Investment company Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Shift4 Payments Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inphi Corp, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, eHealth Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMD, SKY, CMI, UPWK, THO, ONEW, PLUG, ORA, NVRO, FB, ZI, LSF, GDRX,
- Added Positions: FOUR, ADPT, IPHI, ONEM, CROX, LAD, LITE, RH, HZNP, NOVA, AMZN, CVCO, TW, ENPH, BYND, KIDS, AVYA, CHWY, HASI, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: CRWD, UBER, DT, FND, GH, TSLA, EVBG, ROST, PHR, KNX, AZEK, ROKU, FRPT, STM, NEE, PAR, PTON, FVRR, GNRC, EB,
- Sold Out: AMAT, EHTH, UNH, SIVB, LVGO, SILK, MU, LSCC, APTV, PGNY, W, AWK, PATK, VRTX, TTD, VIAV, FLIR, DIS, NARI, TLND,
For the details of SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+partners+public+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 833,800 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 340,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 267,419 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 915,254 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 269,689 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.28%
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 325,462 shares as of .New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.43 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 568,791 shares as of .New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,995 shares as of .New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 635,341 shares as of .New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,886 shares as of .New Purchase: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.61 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 526,753 shares as of .Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 938.70%. The purchase prices were between $34 and $52.72, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,046,251 shares as of .Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 235.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 839,504 shares as of .Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 924.32%. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 245,837 shares as of .Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 202.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,210,464 shares as of .Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 363.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 463,133 shares as of .Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11. The stock is now traded at around $281.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 269,689 shares as of .Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $69.61, with an estimated average price of $54.44.
