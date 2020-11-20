Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC Buys Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

Investment company Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PLYM, CLI,

For the details of Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+international+realty+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI) - 6,409,183 shares, 48.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 1,157,033 shares, 31.94% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) - 1,193,735 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) - 916,337 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.88% Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 327,112 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.

Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 916,337 shares as of .