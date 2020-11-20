  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC Buys Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: PLYM -0.83%

Investment company Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+international+realty+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC
  1. Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI) - 6,409,183 shares, 48.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  2. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 1,157,033 shares, 31.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) - 1,193,735 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) - 916,337 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.88%
  5. Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 327,112 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 916,337 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC. Also check out:

1. Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)