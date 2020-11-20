Eminence Capital Llc Buys Fiserv Inc, Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Eminence Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eminence Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Eminence Capital Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, DFS, COF, TOL, SAIL, MLCO, BAC, PS, AON, PEGA, BFT.U, FMX, CCC, ADPT, BSX, VAPO,

FISV, DFS, COF, TOL, SAIL, MLCO, BAC, PS, AON, PEGA, BFT.U, FMX, CCC, ADPT, BSX, VAPO, Added Positions: ANTM, WELL, CI, UBER, CNNE, NEWR, CARG, EXAS, CTVA, MIC, PLAY, VTR, JPM, KDP, WWE, IQV, MS, LH, PSTG,

ANTM, WELL, CI, UBER, CNNE, NEWR, CARG, EXAS, CTVA, MIC, PLAY, VTR, JPM, KDP, WWE, IQV, MS, LH, PSTG, Reduced Positions: BERY, SCHW, VRT, PINS, CPRI, USFD, DHI, SHAK, FWONK, TPX, DD, QSR, RP, LEN, SEE, Z, NUAN, BABA, LKQ, PANW, HDS, VICI, ABG, AVTR, OUT, CHNG, GPI, RJF, VVV, ALNY, RHP, GPK, SSNC, AZO, AMZN, LEN.B,

BERY, SCHW, VRT, PINS, CPRI, USFD, DHI, SHAK, FWONK, TPX, DD, QSR, RP, LEN, SEE, Z, NUAN, BABA, LKQ, PANW, HDS, VICI, ABG, AVTR, OUT, CHNG, GPI, RJF, VVV, ALNY, RHP, GPK, SSNC, AZO, AMZN, LEN.B, Sold Out: CFG, GDDY, SPOT, FIS, AXTA, RCL, MA, INSP, PLNT, MCK, CRL, TPR, ICUI,

For the details of EMINENCE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eminence+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 7,287,500 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 5,635,178 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 6,786,933 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 5,386,153 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.01% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 8,945,105 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.67%

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,594,635 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,792,314 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,292,325 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,765,358 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,024,080 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,342,841 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 227.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $305.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 453,800 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 175.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $64.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,286,361 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 78.89%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 928,293 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,366,772 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 167.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,869,107 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 255.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,260,990 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Eminence Capital Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 26.94%. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 6,786,933 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 64.46%. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 1,455,080 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 48.01%. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 6,625,823 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 62.84%. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 2,129,758 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 39.49%. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 7,427,626 shares as of .

Eminence Capital Llc reduced to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 34.87%. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Eminence Capital Llc still held 5,898,660 shares as of .