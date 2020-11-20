Eagle Capital Management Llc Buys Wells Fargo, DISH Network Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, DISH Network Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Amazon.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Eagle Capital Management Llc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $27.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COF, KBE,
- Added Positions: WFC, DISH, AON, ANTM, C, RTX, WWD, HXL, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, LBTYK, BRK.B, CMCSA, GS, DIS, FB, MS, LBRDK, NFLX, MAR, GE, GLIBA, UNH, CHTR, GM, GOOGL, LYB, AER, WAB, TRIP, LBRDA, BRK.A, LTRPA, ECL, LBTYA, FOXA, FIS,
- Sold Out: CCOI, COP, CNST, LILAK,
These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,308,910 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,520,043 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 44,079,427 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 606,013 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.98%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,665,876 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,935,974 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)
Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,653 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 47,668,811 shares as of .Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 188.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 16,151,552 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,069,351 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 247.44%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,297 shares as of .Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73.Sold Out: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.44.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88.
