  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Falco Announces Election of Directors

November 20, 2020 | About: TSXV:FPC +1.33%

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the seven (7) nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 13, 2020, were elected as directors of Falco.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on November 18, 2020 are set out below:

ITEM No1
Nominee		Votes Cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of Votes
WITHHELD
Benoit Brunet77,553,06798,84911,1021,16
Mario Caron77,508,06198,78956,1081,22
Bryan A. Coates77,625,42198,93838,7481,07
Paola Farnesi77,535,16198,82929,0081,18
Luc Lessard77,630,06198,94834,1081,06
Angelina Mehta77,657,16398,97807,0061,03
Chantal Sorel77,657,16398,97807,0061.03


Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

ITEM No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of Votes
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor79,754,65598.651,095,1831.35


Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of Votes Cast
FOR		Votes
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of Votes
AGAINST
Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s existing LTIP74,813,20895.353,650,9614.65


Grant of Stock Options

The Corporation also announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers and key employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,076,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.45 per share, representing a $0.06 (15.4%) premium over the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 20, 2020.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. Osisko has announced that it intends to transfer its share ownership to its new subsidiary Osisko Development Corp. while retaining its silver stream interests.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-261-3336
[email protected]

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA
Director, Investor Relations
416-274-7762
[email protected]

Amélie Laliberté
Coordinator, Investor Relations
418-455-4775
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


49e5dda5-bc9d-4cbf-9ef6-6539d8dd6248

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)