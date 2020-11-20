Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys Six Flags Entertainment Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells ForeScout Technologies Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Altai Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Six Flags Entertainment Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells ForeScout Technologies Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altai Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Altai Capital Management, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRWD,

CRWD, Added Positions: SIX,

SIX, Sold Out: FSCT, ECOM,

For the details of Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altai+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

MobileIron Inc (MOBL) - 7,950,075 shares, 59.33% of the total portfolio. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 1,597,129 shares, 34.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.47% Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 4,876,755 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 15,450 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of .

Altai Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 119.47%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.79%. The holding were 1,597,129 shares as of .

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.54.