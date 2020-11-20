Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys Wells Fargo, HD Supply Holdings Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Cars.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sessa Capital IM, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, HD Supply Holdings Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Weibo Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Cars.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Groupon Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFC, HDS, NVT, WB,
- Added Positions: AXTA,
- Reduced Positions: EQH, CC, PK, CTVA, HST, CARS, CIX,
- Sold Out: CARR, GRPN, DLPH,
For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 9,785,480 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 6,200,100 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 3,019,508 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 4,383,210 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 5,179,439 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45%
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 4,383,210 shares as of .New Purchase: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.54 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 400,200 shares as of .Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,240,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.Sold Out: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $23.39.Sold Out: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sessa Capital IM, L.P..
