Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys Wells Fargo, HD Supply Holdings Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Cars.com Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: AXTA -0.35% WFC -2.6% HDS -0.09% NVT +0.32% WB -0.79% CARR -1.51% GRPN +0.32% DLPH +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Sessa Capital IM, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, HD Supply Holdings Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Weibo Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Cars.com Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Groupon Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.
  1. The Chemours Co (CC) - 9,785,480 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  2. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 6,200,100 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  3. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 3,019,508 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 4,383,210 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 5,179,439 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 4,383,210 shares as of .

New Purchase: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.54 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $35.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 400,200 shares as of .

Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,240,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Sold Out: Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47.



