Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enterprise Products Partners LP, BP PLC

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Financial Advisory Service, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enterprise Products Partners LP, BP PLC, Prudential Financial Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMTM, PNFP, TDIV, EFAV, VIGI, IUSB, REGL, HYD, NET, CUT, SMB, TSLA, PIE, FSKR, GOVT, VEA, VGK, COST, BOND, FBHS, TGT, QCOM, HON, FDX, CAT, IQLT, PRF, SMDV, SPLG, XLU, EWJ, XAR, WDIV, VXF, VIOG, SPMD, ESGD,

IMTM, PNFP, TDIV, EFAV, VIGI, IUSB, REGL, HYD, NET, CUT, SMB, TSLA, PIE, FSKR, GOVT, VEA, VGK, COST, BOND, FBHS, TGT, QCOM, HON, FDX, CAT, IQLT, PRF, SMDV, SPLG, XLU, EWJ, XAR, WDIV, VXF, VIOG, SPMD, ESGD, Added Positions: JPST, FLOT, IGSB, EFG, BSV, SCHZ, VIG, IJR, SCHV, EFV, SCHE, SCHM, ANGL, LQD, SCHX, SCHF, MBB, IAGG, CORT, SCHR, PFF, GLD, BA, VEU, BND, IDV, SPYG, XLK, VIOO, VTV, VYM, VBR, IJK, JNK, MUB, IBB, TFI, SDY, BMY, JPM, INTC, GOOGL, PEP, ABBV, EEM, EFA, DVY, AMGN, VDE, HD, XLF, GSK, GRMN, DUK, KO, VCSH, CVX, VGT, AMT, BRK.B, VNQ, BAC, VUG, XLE, VV, VWO, WMT, DWX, HDV, AGZ, ADBE, BABA, AAL, IJS, IWB, IYE, RDS.B, KMB, UNM, USB, TXN, PCY, PFE, PID, PZA, QQQ, KR, SCHH,

JPST, FLOT, IGSB, EFG, BSV, SCHZ, VIG, IJR, SCHV, EFV, SCHE, SCHM, ANGL, LQD, SCHX, SCHF, MBB, IAGG, CORT, SCHR, PFF, GLD, BA, VEU, BND, IDV, SPYG, XLK, VIOO, VTV, VYM, VBR, IJK, JNK, MUB, IBB, TFI, SDY, BMY, JPM, INTC, GOOGL, PEP, ABBV, EEM, EFA, DVY, AMGN, VDE, HD, XLF, GSK, GRMN, DUK, KO, VCSH, CVX, VGT, AMT, BRK.B, VNQ, BAC, VUG, XLE, VV, VWO, WMT, DWX, HDV, AGZ, ADBE, BABA, AAL, IJS, IWB, IYE, RDS.B, KMB, UNM, USB, TXN, PCY, PFE, PID, PZA, QQQ, KR, SCHH, Reduced Positions: VTI, USMV, ACWV, IVW, BNDX, SCHG, AGG, MDYG, JKE, FNDF, NOBL, MNA, PHB, IEF, MSFT, SPIB, AAPL, AMZN, SCHA, PRU, HYG, IVV, IEMG, IEFA, SCHB, ACWI, ADM, BNS, IBM, MTUM, SHV, MO, VOE, T, SPY, SHM, SCZ, XOM, CERN, CSCO, VT, LLY, UNH, IWS, IWN, IWF, LOW, CORP, PG, SHOP, IJH, FB, ITOT, VSS, VMBS, CRM, SCHC, RDS.A, SPSM, SPEM, SPDW, NSC, IGIB, WY, FNDA, F, BLK, NKE, RSP, MMM, CLX, CL, LEG, MDY, JNJ, IJT, IWD,

VTI, USMV, ACWV, IVW, BNDX, SCHG, AGG, MDYG, JKE, FNDF, NOBL, MNA, PHB, IEF, MSFT, SPIB, AAPL, AMZN, SCHA, PRU, HYG, IVV, IEMG, IEFA, SCHB, ACWI, ADM, BNS, IBM, MTUM, SHV, MO, VOE, T, SPY, SHM, SCZ, XOM, CERN, CSCO, VT, LLY, UNH, IWS, IWN, IWF, LOW, CORP, PG, SHOP, IJH, FB, ITOT, VSS, VMBS, CRM, SCHC, RDS.A, SPSM, SPEM, SPDW, NSC, IGIB, WY, FNDA, F, BLK, NKE, RSP, MMM, CLX, CL, LEG, MDY, JNJ, IJT, IWD, Sold Out: CM, EPD, BP, MMP, MPW, CAH, LNC, PSX, PBCT, GE, ELR, TLT, EMM,

For the details of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+service%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 928,487 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 526,745 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 526,682 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 260,524 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 147,628 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,750 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,627 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,659 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,177 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,502 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,129 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 218,952 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2484.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,769 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3450.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,654 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 108,402 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,571 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.