Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enterprise Products Partners LP, BP PLC

November 20, 2020 | About: JPST -0.02% FLOT +0.02% IGSB -0.05% BSV +0.02% ANGL -0.29% MBB +0.01% IMTM +0.54% PNFP +0.65% TDIV -0.45% EFAV +0.11% IU +0%

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Financial Advisory Service, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enterprise Products Partners LP, BP PLC, Prudential Financial Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 928,487 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  2. ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 526,745 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 526,682 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 260,524 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 147,628 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IMTM)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,627 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $43.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,659 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,177 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,502 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,129 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 218,952 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2484.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,769 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3450.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,654 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 108,402 shares as of .

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 81.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,571 shares as of .

Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.



