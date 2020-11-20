Astor Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Astor Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, RYT, USMV, SPEM, IEMG, XLI, SPY, IWR, EIDO, ERUS, IUSB, TIP, ANGL, HYS, HYG, FTSL, IGIB,

SPLG, RYT, USMV, SPEM, IEMG, XLI, SPY, IWR, EIDO, ERUS, IUSB, TIP, ANGL, HYS, HYG, FTSL, IGIB, Added Positions: XLV, VOX, XLP, XLRE, TLT, AMLP, INDA, EPHE, EWM, EWT, EWW, MCHI, ECH, EPOL, THD, TUR,

XLV, VOX, XLP, XLRE, TLT, AMLP, INDA, EPHE, EWM, EWT, EWW, MCHI, ECH, EPOL, THD, TUR, Reduced Positions: SHV, BIL, LQD, SPTS, ITOT, SGOL, GLD, IEI, IGSB, LMBS, GSY, FLRN, BSV, NEAR, RSP, FXL, QQQ, FXH, FLOT, EZA, EWZ,

SHV, BIL, LQD, SPTS, ITOT, SGOL, GLD, IEI, IGSB, LMBS, GSY, FLRN, BSV, NEAR, RSP, FXL, QQQ, FXH, FLOT, EZA, EWZ, Sold Out: JPST, SPTL, AGG, XLE,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 1,091,243 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 523,460 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 264,033 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.87% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RYT) - 130,474 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 98,031 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 1,091,243 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $232.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 130,474 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 369,294 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 532,551 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 152,178 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $86.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 94,189 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 276.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $108.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 103,692 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 236.26%. The purchase prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $113.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 93,816 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 224.34%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 109,569 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 341.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,740 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.99%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,121 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 122.85%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,137 shares as of .

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.