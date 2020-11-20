  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tensile Capital Management LLC Buys Vertex Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells Matson Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Entercom Communications Corp

November 20, 2020 | About: CSOD +0.12% VERX +0.97% MATX +0.66%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Tensile Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, sells Matson Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Entercom Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tensile Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tensile Capital Management LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tensile Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tensile+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tensile Capital Management LLC
  1. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 1,351,959 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  2. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 307,136 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 846,990 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 3,159,559 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 355,098 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Tensile Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 1,032,000 shares as of .

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Tensile Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 986,175 shares as of .

Sold Out: Matson Inc (MATX)

Tensile Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Matson Inc. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $37.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tensile Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Tensile Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tensile Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tensile Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tensile Capital Management LLC keeps buying

