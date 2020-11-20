  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Windacre Partnership Llc Buys Discover Financial Services, Wells Fargo, Sells TransDigm Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: DFS -2.55% WFC -2.6%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Windacre Partnership Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Discover Financial Services, Wells Fargo, sells TransDigm Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windacre Partnership Llc. As of 2020Q3, Windacre Partnership Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC
  1. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,174,483 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.25%
  2. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 35,337,000 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 13,686,900 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  4. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 11,240,000 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 4,819,700 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 4,819,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 6,526,800 shares as of .



