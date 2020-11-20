Eaton Vance Management Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, PACCAR Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Allstate Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Eaton Vance Management (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, PACCAR Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells ConocoPhillips, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Allstate Corp, A.O. Smith Corp, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eaton Vance Management. As of 2020Q3, Eaton Vance Management owns 1330 stocks with a total value of $54.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, SMG, HEI, NCNO, ABG, IMVT, PLTR, ACCD, IAC, SHAK, PLMR, AMBA, MTN, SDGR, HIFS, HRC, ITGR, VONV, FROG, MDLA, INDA, ROBO, CHWY, SCHD, ARE, LEVI, UPWK, FOCS, AVLR, SBNY, BWA, EPAY, CSGP, CGNX, GIL, OFLX, PENN, AVNT, ATUS, TOL, TRMB, NWG, FLXN, WMS, RUN, RACE, GOOS,
- Added Positions: UNH, HYG, PCAR, ABBV, BK, LYV, FIS, PINS, UBER, EOG, MU, SYY, GPN, MRK, PANW, ACGL, TT, MDLZ, EYE, BLK, CMS, ICE, SWK, TJX, TER, WMT, AME, BSX, BC, STZ, EIX, EQR, GS, LII, PG, UNP, VLO, BRK.A, COR, HII, SQ, FOXA, GFLU, FPE, PFF, AMT, AVB, C, CBSH, COST, EA, LLY, EEFT, NEE, GBCI, HAE, JLL, LAD, MKL, PPL, WABC, MA, TMUS, BX, VMW, DAN, RP, HLT, STOR, PLAN, PHR, AZEK, AJG, ATO, CBZ, COF, CERN, CHH, KO, CBU, CAG, CCI, DOV, EGP, FCN, FDS, FLO, GIS, HR, MLHR, HPQ, HMN, IBM, INDB, LHCG, LANC, LSTR, LMT, LOW, MDT, MRCY, MAA, MTX, EGOV, NVDA, ONB, DORM, ROK, SIGI, SXT, SFNC, TRV, TYL, UNF, ANTM, XEL, MWA, BR, ADUS, GDOT, ENV, FRC, VC, BFAM, REXR, OGS, TMX, NOMD, CDK, NVRO, HLI, CSWI, PFGC, COUP, ATH, ALTR, SPOT, ALC, KTB, WORK, TXG, RPRX, IEFA, ABB, ALE, PLD, AMSF, T, ABMD, AEG, AFL, AIG, ANSS, APA, AIT, ATR, AIZ, ALV, BBVA, SAN, BDX, SAM, EAT, BF.B, CAH, CRI, CI, CLX, CCEP, CNS, COLM, DXC, COO, CLB, INGR, CREE, CMLS, DECK, DE, EW, ELS, EXPD, FFIV, BUSE, FCNCA, FHN, FL, IT, GE, GILD, GFF, HALO, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HFC, HOLX, HUBB, IART, IRM, IONS, JHX, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KBAL, KIM, KR, LH, LGND, LNC, MANH, MRO, MLM, MAS, MATW, MXIM, MKC, MSTR, MIDD, MSEX, MUFG, MCO, NICE, NFG, NGG, NEOG, NYCB, NYT, NMR, ES, NVS, NUAN, IX, PRFT, PHG, PII, LIN, PUK, PWR, ROLL, RLI, O, REGN, ROP, RY, SAP, SANM, SNY, SEB, STX, SGEN, SLAB, SNN, SNE, STE, SHO, NLOK, TPL, TXT, TM, ACIW, UGI, VFC, VMC, WRB, WAFD, WSO, WST, WDC, WBK, WEC, BF.A, SMFG, TDG, NEA, HYT, EFT, WYND, MFG, EBS, AIMC, DAL, AWK, TAK, AGNC, AVGO, GNRC, RCM, FAF, NXPI, TAL, GM, APO, MPC, APTV, CG, WDAY, VEEV, OMF, TNDM, JD, PE, NEP, BABA, BKI, LSXMK, GMS, EVBG, VVV, PK, OKTA, JBGS, ZUO, SMAR, ESTC, AVTR, NVST, PTON, BILL, FOUR, BIL, BKLN, DGRW, EWH, EWS, GDX, IBB, ICLN, IEF, IJH, IUSB, IVV, IWD, IWF, IWV, LQD, MBB, MUB, QQQ, QUAL, SCZ, SHY, SUSC, VB, VBK, VBR, VCLT, VCSH, VEA, VGSH, VGT, VIG, VNQ, VO, VOO, VTI, VUG, VWO, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, COP, ANGL, BAC, AMZN, ALL, CMCSA, AOS, MS, HXL, RIO, SBUX, TSCO, TREX, RTX, VZ, EBAY, DG, BPMC, ADBE, AMED, CSX, CSCO, EXAS, NVO, CRM, PSX, GOOG, PYPL, ABT, ALXN, BAX, BMRN, CVX, DHR, HD, INCY, QCOM, UPS, WFC, WWD, RGA, FIVE, CB, ADM, TFC, BIIB, CHRW, CVS, CNC, CHE, CHCO, CTSH, CUZ, DHI, DUK, ETN, EL, FNF, GPC, HSY, HON, ICUI, MTB, SPGI, NFLX, NTAP, NEU, NKE, NTRS, PFE, PGR, SRE, SCI, STT, STLD, SYK, TROW, TSM, TTEK, TXN, TMO, CUBE, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WCN, YUM, POR, LULU, ULTA, CBOE, ZTS, CABO, WBT, SAIL, ZS, CTVA, MMM, AES, ATVI, AMD, APD, Y, ALNY, AMX, ACC, AEO, TVTY, ADSK, AVY, BP, BCS, BDC, BPFH, BXP, CBRE, VIAC, CPT, CCL, LUMN, SCHW, CME, CHS, CINF, CTXS, CMA, NNN, ED, CFR, DEO, DLR, DISCA, D, DRE, EV, ENB, ETR, EPD, EFX, ERIC, ESS, EXC, EXR, FMC, FICO, FRT, FHI, FR, GPS, GSK, HSBC, HAL, HAS, HELE, HSIC, HIW, HMC, HST, INFO, ING, IEX, IFF, JBHT, JCI, KSU, KEX, LAMR, LBTYA, LB, MMP, MET, MSI, NOV, NBL, NOK, NDSN, NOC, OXY, ORI, OKE, PPG, PSB, PDCO, PBCT, PDCE, PNW, PBI, PSA, RELX, REG, RF, RSG, RHI, RCL, RDS.A, SYBT, SLB, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, SRCL, SKT, TECH, TEF, TEVA, GL, TD, TOT, USB, UL, URI, VOD, VNO, GWW, WAT, WY, WMB, WEX, L, ET, DNP, EVT, QRTEA, LDOS, DEI, ETY, LBTYK, FNV, VRSK, CHTR, HPP, TSLA, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, NLSN, KMI, YNDX, HMST, FBHS, PNR, ETX, EFF, CDW, AMH, TWTR, SYF, LBRDK, GDDY, APLE, BLD, LSXMA, ADNT, INVH, EFL, NVT, CHX, CVET, DOW, TW, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, BND, IGSB, CWB, DVY, EEM, EFAV, EMLP, EPP, GLD, HACK, ICF, IEMG, IJR, IWB, IWN, IXJ, IYR, PRF, SCHF, SDY, SPSB, SPY, STIP, VCIT, VGK, XBI, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLU,
- Sold Out: UN, LRN, MRTX, DCPH, CSGS, LYG, VTRS, NXST, STM, IRBT, KN, NARI, SPEM,
For the details of EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eaton+vance+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,952,843 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 812,097 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,371,780 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,463,058 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 890,982 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3. The stock is now traded at around $169.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 134,471 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 216,299 shares as of .New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.24 and $98.04, with an estimated average price of $79.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 194,293 shares as of .New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI)
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $127.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,516 shares as of .New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 246,751 shares as of .New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 972,238 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,820,457 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4674.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 906,231 shares as of .Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 201.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,052,317 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,019,135 shares as of .Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,039,948 shares as of .Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 814.20%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 968,197 shares as of .Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88.Sold Out: K12 Inc (LRN)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in K12 Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $38.49.Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.8 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $49.05.Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $82.76, with an estimated average price of $64.16.Sold Out: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $41.63.
