Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Live Oak Acquisition Corp, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, dMY Technology Group Inc

Investment company Fort Baker Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Live Oak Acquisition Corp, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, South Mountain Merger Corp, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, dMY Technology Group Inc, Hostess Brands Inc, US Ecology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Fort Baker Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+baker+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 295,585 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 270.45% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 220,100 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA) - 1,722,621 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.33% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 1,566,571 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Live Oak Acquisition Corp (LOAK) - 1,471,621 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 1,566,571 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 1,471,621 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 1,462,804 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 866,722 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 737,431 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 740,599 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 270.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $159.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.62%. The holding were 295,585 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,722,621 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp by 128.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 571,498 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 108,743 shares as of .

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.42.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.56.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.35 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.99.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.