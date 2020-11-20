Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Crown Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, AECOM, Sells Fortive Corp, Lowe's Inc, Emerson Electric Co

Investment company Appian Way Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Holdings Inc, Packaging Corp of America, AECOM, KBR Inc, Vroom Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Lowe's Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Berry Global Group Inc, Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appian Way Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Appian Way Asset Management LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCK, PKG, KBR, VRM, ROP, BLDR, PHM, ESI, ADI, UFS, AXTA, BLL, NUAN, SHW, ASH, SUM, AZUL, AZO, DOW, NIO, IPOB, RUN, KEYS, AVNT, CD,

CCK, PKG, KBR, VRM, ROP, BLDR, PHM, ESI, ADI, UFS, AXTA, BLL, NUAN, SHW, ASH, SUM, AZUL, AZO, DOW, NIO, IPOB, RUN, KEYS, AVNT, CD, Added Positions: ACM, DD, NVR, LUV, MAS, MCHP, OTIS, ENPH, KSU, TROX, SPCE,

ACM, DD, NVR, LUV, MAS, MCHP, OTIS, ENPH, KSU, TROX, SPCE, Reduced Positions: LIN, ST, AVY, PWR, OC, PPG, CSX,

LIN, ST, AVY, PWR, OC, PPG, CSX, Sold Out: FTV, LOW, EMR, BERY, VVV, SLGN, WRK, MTZ, ALLE, MLM, GM, NXPI, ECL, QRVO, LEA, KTOS, DHI, PNR, DELL, UBER, APG, CNHI, BECN, MHK, WPX, IWM,

For the details of Appian Way Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appian+way+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dow Inc (DOW) - 585,000 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. AECOM (ACM) - 355,763 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.89% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 99,608 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46% PPG Industries Inc (PPG) - 95,175 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.88% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 145,800 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 145,800 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $129.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 89,766 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 283,664 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 110,514 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $405.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 14,447 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 153,700 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in AECOM by 141.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 355,763 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 211.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 137,513 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 80.58%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4160.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 170.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 127,341 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Masco Corp by 137.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $55.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 66,486 shares as of .

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $36.62.