  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

MOGU to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2020

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:MOGU -1.9%


MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 30, 2020.



MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).



Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:



International: +1 647 689 5649


Mainland China, North: +86 108 007 141 191


Mainland China, South: +86 108 001 401 195


United States: +1 877 824 0239


Hong Kong: +852 800 901 563


Passcode: Mogu



A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on December 7, 2020.



Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:



International Dial-in



+1 416 621 4642



U.S. Toll Free



+1 800 585 8367



Passcode:



3347189



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.mogu-inc.com[/url].



About MOGU Inc.



MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.



For more information on MOGU, please visit: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.mogu-inc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005523/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)