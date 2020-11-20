  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

November 20, 2020 | About: CHRS +1.45%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, CHRS), today announced that effective November 19, 2020, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 140,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to 10 newly hired non-officer employees, with a per share exercise price of $17.92, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing, clinical-regulatory development and commercialization, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and is advancing additional product candidates including CHS-1420, a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar, Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, as well as CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 (650) 395-0196

