Caterpillar Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has been named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including both the World and North America indices. This marks the 21st time Caterpillar has been included in the DJSI.

"Through our enterprise strategy, we are advancing our sustainability journey, providing new opportunities for customers, employees and communities," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Sustainability is one of our core values and represents our global team's commitment to helping build a better world."

Some of the sustainability successes that led to Caterpillar's inclusion are:

Cultivating a workplace where team members feel supported, providing training and development opportunities, leveraging employees' unique talents, skills, abilities, backgrounds and experiences.

Helping its customers succeed by understanding their needs, increasing the value delivered and earning their loyalty over the life of the relationship.

Continued global focus on innovation to develop new and improved products, services and solutions, including sustainability enhancements and remanufacturing.

Building resilient communities through the Caterpillar Foundation's work around the world.

Enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance reporting aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board recommendations and third-party verification of data.

The annual DJSI process evaluates numerous corporate economic, environmental and social performance factors.

For more on Caterpillar's sustainability progress and how the company is helping build a better world, read the 2019 Sustainability Report: http://reports.caterpillar.com/sr/.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

