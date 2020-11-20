  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

November 20, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BFCC +0% OTCPK:BFCC +0%

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 20, 2020

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are excited to announce our 2020 dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock."

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankfirst-capital-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301178315.html

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)