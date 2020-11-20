Engine Media - Update on Allinsports

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME; OTCQB: MLLLF), announces that further to the Company's press release of September 28, 2020, the Company has advised the shareholders of Allinsports that the conditions of closing under the share purchase agreement amongst the parties have not been satisfied, including that the audited financial statements of Allinsports have not been delivered within the time period required under the share purchase agreement. In response, the shareholders of Allinsports have commenced arbitration in Ontario seeking, among other things, to force the Company to complete the acquisition of Allinsports without the audited financial statements, and to issue 966,667 common shares of the Company to those shareholders. The Company will defend itself vigorously in this proceeding.

Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company announces that it has agreed to settle outstanding debt of C$294,000 with two arm's length creditors by issuing 40,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$7.35 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents an outstanding balance of consulting fees and expense reimbursement owed to former consultants to the Company.

The issuance of common shares in connection with the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies clients have included more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the result of the arbitration matter relating to the acquisition of Allinsports. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions as to obtaining required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engine-media--update-on-allinsports-301178355.html

SOURCE Engine Media Holdings, Inc.