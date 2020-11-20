Statement from Aflac Incorporated

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their remarkable achievements. We also applaud the historic number of Americans who voted in this election and the dedicated workers who made it possible, demonstrating that our democracy is strong.

We believe in the indomitable American spirit and by working together we can overcome this pandemic, restore public health, revitalize the economy, and achieve health equity for all Americans.

We look forward to working with the new administration and Congress to address these critical issues.

