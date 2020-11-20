  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Continues To Investigate Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

November 20, 2020 | About: NYSE:BSX -1.49%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating potential claims against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) ("BSX" or the "Company") for violations of the federal securities laws.

BSX's Lotus Edge is a transcatheter aortic value replacement. The FDA approved the Lotus Edge in April 2019 for patients with severe aortic stenosis, while clinical trials were run in 2020 for patients with intermediate risk.

On November 17, 2020, before the market opened, BSX announced "it initiated a global, voluntary recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System due to complexities associated with the product delivery system." Further, the Company disclosed that "[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately. All related commercial, clinical, research & development and manufacturing activities will also cease." BSX's stated that its decision "is expected to result in estimated total pre-tax GAAP charges of approximately $225 million to $300 million due to inventory, fixed asset, intangible asset and certain other exit charges and approximately $100 million to $150 million of these charges will impact the company's adjusted results."

On November 17, 2020, BSX shares declined from a closing price on November 16, 2020 of $38.03 per share, to close at $35.07 per share, a decline of $2.96 per share or approximately 8%, on heavier than usual volume.

If you purchased shares of BSX and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 212-329-8571.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 329-8571
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California 94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-continues-to-investigate-boston-scientific-corporation-bsx-301178274.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)