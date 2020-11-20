Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen Sold $866,140 of Shares

EVP, COO of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carrie E. Hansen (insider trades) sold 35,673 shares of AMK on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $24.28 a share. The total sale was $866,140.

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.13 with and P/S ratio of 3.66.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 35,673 shares of AMK stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $24.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin sold 26,446 shares of AMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $24.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 14,280 shares of AMK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $24.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.87% since.

EVP, Chief Investment Officer Jeremiah H Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AMK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

