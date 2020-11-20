Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) CHAIRMAN AND CEO Dan L Batrack Sold $7.3 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Tetra Tech Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan L Batrack (insider trades) sold 59,112 shares of TTEK on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $123.76 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services to various industries. The company specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It offers services from planning and forecasting to execution and maintenance. Tetra Tech Inc has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.65 with a P/E ratio of 38.49 and P/S ratio of 2.24. The dividend yield of Tetra Tech Inc stocks is 0.53%. Tetra Tech Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Steven M Burdick sold 19,798 shares of TTEK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $123.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Government Services Group Roger R Argus sold 5,559 shares of TTEK stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $122.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

SVP, R & S Infrastructure Mark A Rynning sold 1,395 shares of TTEK stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $125.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

SVP, CIO Craig L Christensen sold 2,487 shares of TTEK stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $122. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

Director Kirsten M Volpi sold 997 shares of TTEK stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $122.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Director Kimberly E Ritrievi sold 4,076 shares of TTEK stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $120.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.

