Bloom Energy Corp (BE) President & CEO Kr Sridhar Sold $8.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kr Sridhar (insider trades) sold 452,299 shares of BE on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $19.23 a share. The total sale was $8.7 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $3.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.67 with and P/S ratio of 3.11. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of BE stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $19.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GC & Secretary Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,334 shares of BE stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $18.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,025 shares of BE stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $18.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,596 shares of BE stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $18.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $13.26. The price of the stock has increased by 40.8% since.

EVP of CIG Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of BE stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $15.88. The price of the stock has increased by 17.57% since.

